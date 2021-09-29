A lady who runs a car wash business has revealed that the man she intends to marry is physically challenged

Blessing Owo, who lost both her parents at a tender age, fell in love with the physically challenged man because of his resilience and hard work

Blessing, who had been making ends meet for herself since her secondary school days, said she had told the man to live with her while they hope to get married someday

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Blessing Owo is a young lady without parents who makes ends meet by washing people's cars.

The industrious lady said she lost both parents at a tender age and engaged in various menial jobs to see herself through school.

She was touched by the man's hard work and determination in the face of his challenges.

Source: Original

Blessing has however revealed that she would be tying the knot with a physically challenged man in the future.

She told the man to move in with her

The car wash shop owner told Briefly News in an exclusive interview that she had met her man who can't talk and fell in love with him as his story was similar to hers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Blessing said she wants to marry the physically challenged man because she is touched by his hard work and resilience against all odds, something the lady said is relatable.

The orphan stated that she had told the man to live with her and ever since they have been running the car wash shop.

The lady added that many persons have told her to dump the job for a fast lifestyle but that has never been an option she'd consider.

Watch the video below:

Wife of physically challenged man shares how ladies can win the hearts of their husbands

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a woman who married a physically challenged man had revealed how ladies can win their husbands' hearts.

Susan, who is married to an Australian man, Phillip Eling, said it is important for women to be respectful to their husbands no matter their status.

Her statement on Facebook read:

“As a wife, be respectful to your husband/partner no matter who they are or the status they have, make him genuinely know that he is the man you choose to spend life with for the rest of your life. Be submissive to him and show him he is the head of the family; always acknowledge his little or big deeds he goes out of his way to make sure you are happy all the time.

"Always uplift him and build him to the best of your ability, if you do this things trust me he can even buy the whole heaven to you in a blink of an eye. I am still learning how to do all this slowly by slowly, but I believe I have done 3/4 of them and I have experience the sweet outcome.”

Source: Briefly.co.za