“Flawless”: Stunning Woman Recreates Kim K’s Leather Outfit, SA Wowed

South Africans are seriously wowed by a lady who also joined the Kim Kardashian recreation challenge

The lady’s photos resembling Kim's looks are going viral on social media as she is seen wearing a black leather dress and taking a walk down the street

Many social media users feel the woman is flawless and they really liked her poses, saying the dress really resembles the US celebrity

A local social media user is praised for displaying beautiful shots of a lady who is seen imitating Kim Kardashian’s looks. The woman in the viral pictures is seen taking a walk on the street in a black leather dress.

The stunner is now a hit to the digital family and many people feel she definitely looks like the United States celebrity. According to a post by @Pali_Babz, she says she likes the snaps where the woman is wearing a black leather dress.

The Twitter account holder wrote on the platform:

“I love these paparazzi photos of Kim K spotted in a leather skirt please.”

Kim Kardashian's looks are recreated by a local woman. Image: @Pali_Babz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sheabathababy said:

“She’s literally flawless in all frames.”

@pamelaMajozi said:

“Yes wena girl, especially that frame three the paparazzi got her nicely. Love it.”

@Advkindness said:

“I think she’s serving more on frame three.”

@ChiomaUmeala said:

“Palesa please don’t finish me like this.”

@Lebo2822 said:

“Ema pele we are in the middle of a pandemic marn.”

@Lwamkeloo said:

“You are the moment and the moment is you.”

@Suqea_FH said:

“This reminds me of that post 'Remember it's me Pamela.' You're serving the looks.”

@Lengxies said:

“I love Kimberly paparazzi pictures so much!”

“You nailed it”: Saffas praise a woman who hilariously recreated Kim K’s Met Gala outfit

Checking a previous report, Briefly News published that frequent social media user Tasneem Lorgat has launched a challenge called the Donda Challenge.

The stunning lady took to social media to share a video of herself mimicking Kim Kardashian’s outfits. Lorgat says she destroyed a pair of stockings to ensure her mission became a success and the video clip is going viral on TikTok.

Briefly News went to the comments section to look at the reactions from many social networkers. Playing Kanye West’s Moon behind the scenes, the stunning lady captioned the viral video clip:

