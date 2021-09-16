A local social media user is a serious hit on the internet after attempting to recreate Kim Kardashian’s strange black head-to-toe outfit she wore to the Met Gala

The woman took to TikTok to share the hilarious video clip and seems to impress her followers with her version of Kim's 'Dementor' robes

Tasneem Lorgat challenged her followers to the Donda Challenge, saying she had to destroy a pair of stockings to mimic Kardashian

Frequent social media user Tasneem Lorgat has launched a challenge called the Donda Challenge. The stunning lady took to social media to share a video of herself mimicking Kim Kardashian’s outfits.

Lorgat says she destroyed a pair of stockings to ensure her mission became a success and the video clip is going viral on TikTok.

Briefly News went to the comments section to look at the reactions from many social networkers. Playing Kanye West’s Moon behind the scenes, the stunning lady captioned the viral video clip:

“#dondachallenge I destroyed a good pair of stockings for this - don’t let me down @d @durrahcachalian @nafeeeeesa @aqila.jassat you're next. #kimkardashian #metgala #redcarpet #donda #kimkardashianwest #kardashians #metgala2021 #red carpet”

A young lady has imitated Kim Kardashian's outfits. Image: @Tessi.Lorgat/UGC

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Tyreke said:

“I thought this was Kim for a minute.”

@Delarnia said:

“Hope you don’t get possessed. Nice try.”

@GuiardianOftheGalaxy said:

“Are we now fashioning this?”

@NafeesaJooma said:

“Now this is a real genius.”

@SiyandaJika said:

“Nailed the look.”

@Faheema Ally said:

“Well done.”

@Deemay said:

“Lmao.”

@NuhS325 said:

“You look better than Kim.”

Woman recreates Kim K outfit from rubbish bags, Mzansi in stitches: “Only in SA”

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a picture of a local woman dressed like Kim Kardashian has social media users laughing. It seems like the SA lady was inspired by one of Kim K's more controversial outfits in which the celeb can be seen rocking black leather from head to toe - literally!

Hoping to recreate the look, the lady made do with what she had and designed an outfit from some less luxurious materials. Heading online, @RealMrumaDrive shared the pics.

"Only in South Africa," he captioned the silly pictures.

Instead of black leather, her garments are made of black rubbish bags and instead of carrying a silver designer bag like Kim K, the local copycat carries a silver pot.

Social media users could absolutely not deal with the ridiculousness of the outfit. Check out some of the funny reactions below: @Shimi_jim said: "Mzansi don't take things serious."

Source: Briefly.co.za