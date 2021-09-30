AmaZulu FC captain Makhehlene Makhaula wants the team to beware of Kaizer Chiefs as they can come back anytime

Kaizer Chiefs haven't been getting desired results in the league but Makhaula doesn't want the squad to get complacent

The captain is also happy to have been given the armband by Benni McCarthy and has accepted the responsibility

Kaizer Chiefs have had a poor run of form at the start of the DStv Premiership and now they have a tough encounter against AmaZulu to face next. AmaZulu are difficult opposition as they finished second in the league last season and are led by the legendary Benni McCarthy.

The captain of AmaZulu, Makhehlene Makhaula, says that the Kaizer Chiefs side is like a "dead snake" that can revive itself at any time. The captain believes that they shouldn't take their game lightly because of Chiefs' current form and actually fight to win the match.

"The off-form Chiefs encourage us to go all-out for the win. However, they are a dangerous team. An off-form team is a dangerous team. You might think a snake is dead only for it to strike you back," he said, according to SowetanLIVE.

Makhaula says that both teams will be under pressure to win the match, as AmaZulu have also had a bit of a lacklustre start to the new season. Makhaula also expressed his gratitude to head coach Benni McCarthy for entrusting him with the armband this season according, to KickOff.

"I prefer to lead by example and encourages the troops that we should go in for the battle. I think coach Benni gave me the armband for this reason. I don’t believe in talking on the field and this is what he told me, that no matter how talented you are if you don’t work hard, you will never go anywhere."

Samir Nurkovic out for the next 6 weeks with injury

In other soccer news, Briefly News reported that following knee surgery, Kaizer Chiefs star striker Samir Nurkovic will be out for up to six weeks. Nurkovic had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee precisely one week ago and his return date has since been determined.

According to rumours, the Serbian striker will be out of action for at least another few weeks with Kaizer Chiefs. This will be a blow for Kaizer Chiefs, who already have issues in the striking department.

“I have had this injury niggling me for a while now – the medical team felt it was best to get the operation done. Further assessments will be done after the operation," said Nurkovic in the previous week, according to The South African.

