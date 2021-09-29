Injury Blow: Samir Nurkovic Out for 6 Weeks After Undergoing Knee Surgery

Kaizer Chiefs have been dealt with another blow as Samir Nurkovic is going to be out of action for another six weeks

The striker has been out of form and there are fears that the injury might make matters worse for his performances

Kaizer Chiefs will have to find a solution for their striker issues as Nurkovic will take some time to recover

Following knee surgery, Kaizer Chiefs star striker Samir Nurkovic will be out for up to six weeks. Nurkovic had surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee precisely one week ago and his return date has since been determined.

According to rumours, the Serbian striker will be out of action for at least another few weeks with Kaizer Chiefs. This will be a blow for Kaizer Chiefs, who already have issues in the striking department.

Samir Nurkovic has been out of form and the injury blow might make things worse. Image: @HermaineM

Source: Twitter

“I have had this injury niggling me for a while now – the medical team felt it was best to get the operation done. Further assessments will be done after the operation," said Nurkovic in the previous week according to The South African.

“Samir Nurkovic is expected to miss a lot of football if word reaching the Siya crew is anything to go by following his surgery last week," a Soccer Laduma report reads.

Due to long-term injuries, Kaizer Chiefs are already missing Leonardo Castro, Siyabonga Ngezana, and Dumisani Zuma, who have yet to play for these quad this season.

On the lighter side for Kaizer Chiefs, is that both Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota are expected to return to duty in the next matches after suffering injuries in recent weeks.

Stuart Baxter's attacking force is severely thin as a result of Samir Nurkovic's injury. In recent weeks, Khama Billiat has been used as a false nine, with Lazalous Kambole the only other recognized striker available.

Kaizer Chiefs are interested in signing Yusuf Maart

Briefly News previously reported that it looks like Kaizer Chiefs is still on a mission to strengthen their squad and it would make sense because the club is still battling with creativity in midfield.

Amakhosi are apparently interested in signing Bafana Bafana player Yusuf Maart from Sekhukhune United. Last season, Maart was a star player for Sekhukhune and this earned him a call up to the national team.

Hugo Broos seems to have like his style of play and has requested his service multiple times. The midfielder has a had good run so far.

According to sources who spoke to The Citizen, a deal could be possible for the Cape Town-born midfielder to make the switch to Kaizer Chiefs at the end of the season

Source: Briefly.co.za