One lady took to Twitter to let the world know about her love and appreciation for her husband

@_LeratoMabuza wowed her followers with a message to her hubby and many enjoyed seeing a happy love story on their feed

However, one of her followers felt she was sharing a little too much information and playfully poked fun at her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ahh, love! What a beautiful feeling when you find your perfect match and partner in crime. For Twitter user, @_LeratoMabuza, she poured her heart out in a recent post that is dedicated to her one-and-only and forever boo, her husband.

In the post, she says:

"Mr. M, My King. You LOVE me, you keep me on my feet HAPPILY EXCITED, your cologne, your hands, your smile, your intelligence, you WOO me, you tease me, you PLEASE me, you school me, you give me some things to THINK about, you IGNITE me, you invite me, you co-write me, you like me."

Her poetic and deeply personal words seem to be resonating with those who come across her post. However, some are teasing her for revealing too much to the public.

Let's take a look at mix of comments:

@geezybeatz145__:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Wow! love is a beautiful thing, especially with the right person."

@GabulaMwell_PE

"Wow this is what I love to see, love in such a beautiful form."

@Odee65051218:

"This is lovely. Everything so beautiful."

@Violin_Tay:

"Happiness looks good on you."

@NontuthukoNosi2:

"This is awesome, amazing and I admire it."

Mzansi reacts to hubby and wife's adorable car jamming couple goals

In another cute couple story, Briefly News previously reported on a beautiful local couple who has ignited envy in the hearts of many. The young husband and wife can be seen spending time together while taking what looks to be a very romantic and loving drive in each other's company.

In the clip shared to Twitter by doting husband, @Tshi_Nakanyane, he and his wife are having the best of times. His wife, who seems to be especially happy, dances and sings along to a song in the background while playful touching her hubby, who is pretty much all smiles in the driver's seat.

Twitter users couldn't get enough of the couples blossoming romance and liked the clip a whopping 1 200 times. They also headed to the comment section to share their thoughts about love, marriage and relationships.

Source: Briefly.co.za