Oskido had Mzansi feeling all sorts of warm and fuzzy feelings with his recent social media video with his daughter

In the footage uploaded to his personal TikTok account, the musician could be seen breaking it down to an Amapiano song

South African social media users could not get over h9ow wholesome the content was and the footage quickly went viral

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Oskido has indeed lived a full life. The media personality went from being a top Kwaito artist, to a house music producer to a record label giant and now he’s a wholesome and present father to his children.

Oskido is a Mzansi fave with his TikTok videos. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

The veteran musician took to TikTok to share a video of himself and his daughter jamming to an Amapiano song. The star has been enjoying the media platform and his content has had his fans raving about what an amazing guy he is.

In the video, the energetic Oskido doesn’t miss a step as he jams to the beat with his little one.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some reactions from peeps:

@yolanda_niice said:

“It’s him saying “One, two, three, four.”

@luthandoRT said:

“I live for his Tiktok videos! So wholesome.”

@itsjust_lusanda said:

“This is the cutest thing.”

@emvula said:

“Okay this is beautiful. I can’t be the only who’s been seeing Oskido’s offbeat and no rhythm dances for many decades.”

@phelisa said:

“I love Oskido so much.”

We love him too. Keep making the nation happy and being a god example to other fathers out there.

Oskido shares his secrets to success, urges peeps to focus on their own goals

Meanwhile Briefly News previously reported that Oskido recently revealed his secrets to success. The musician and businessman has been in the entertainment industry for more than two decades.

The star knows the ins and outs of showbiz and has been able to stay relevant and adapt to new music styles since the 90s. He took to social media recently to drop some pearls of wisdom.

Taking to Twitter, the club DJ and radio presenter advised his fans to stay in their own lane in order to conserve their energy for their own goals.

Source: Briefly.co.za