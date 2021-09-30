Halala: Mmatema Shares Gender of Her Baby, Says They Already Have a Name

Gospel singer and TV presenter Mmatema and her hubby, Tshepo Gavu, have finally revealed the gender of their baby

The young South African celeb couple took to YouTube recently to share the gender of their second baby in a cute vibey video

Mmatema, who already has a son with her husband, expressed she cannot wait to give birth to their baby girl

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mmatema has finally revealed the gender of her baby. The heavily pregnant gospel singer is expecting her second child with her hubby, Tshepo Gavu.

Mmatema is about to give birth to her second baby. Image: @mmatema

Source: Instagram

The couple, who also have a baby boy together, revealed the gender of their second baby in their latest YouTube video. They shared that it took them four days to read a note that their doctor wrote about the gender of the newest addition to their family.

The couple shared that they popped the balloon containing the small piece of paper with the gender of the baby after four days. The cute couple's prayers for a baby girl has been answered. Mmatema and Tshepo shared that they had hopped to give birth to a baby girl because they were blessed with a son in 2019.

"We already have a name. You guys did not see how many kisses my husband gave me," said Mmatema, according to OkMzansi.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Mmatema and hubby celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mmatema and her hubby celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 16 February. The singer took to Instagram to wish her hubby Tshepo Gavu a happy anniversary.

She shared a hilarious clip of the two of them enjoying a romantic moment during their anniversary. The TV presenter captioned the video:

"I love you always @tshepoga, happy anniversary best friend."

Mmatema and her hubby have one child together and usually post snaps of their beautiful family on their timelines. Instagram users took to the talented singer's comment section to with her a happy anniversary. heck out some of their comments below:

petjapinkie commented:

"Happy anniversary to you family... you are dearly loved by my heart."

bongiandcollin wrote:

"Happy anniversary, more love, blessings to you. We love you, phambili ngothando."

Source: Briefly.co.za