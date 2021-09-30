Big Ups: Meet Mr Mooka, from Working in the Sun to Building His Own Workshop

Another guy has opted to use his skills to feed his family and he's a hit on social media for growing his business

Mr Mooka has just built a workshop as he runs a carpentry business in a township and hopes to employ more people

His influential story is seriously touching many South Africans who are now praising his patience and hard work

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young carpenter, Mr Mooka, is busy looking to grow his business in the township and he is seriously going big. Mooka has just built a structure for his carpentry business and aims to employ more people.

According to social media post by @KasiEconomy, the ambitious man is no longer working under the sun but now has a decent workshop where his employees can work indoors.

Many South Africans are impressed with his growth and they are now crowding the comments section to congratulate him. The group wrote on Twitter:

“Remember Mr Mooka of @CarpentryMooka? He used to work outside in the sun, now he's building his own small carpentry workshop. He also bought industrial machines & plans to employ more people. Township jobs are created. People no longer have to travel 50km to work in the cities.”

Mr Mooka is now running his carpentry business from a decent building. Image: @KasiEconomy/Twitter

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

@JrBongs said:

“Definitely getting that bookshelf.”

@Aycay47 said:

“Thank you & congratulations to Mooka. This is one overdue agenda requiring tenacious discussion & intervention. The local government must aside small parcels of land for industrial and commercial developments. I am talking 1000sqm or less for direct selling to SME, not speculators.”

@Malose_Ranoto said:

“He is my home brother from Bela-Bela (Limpopo) and we used to go to church together.”

@SahnunMurabit said:

“Our people are trying and only if we had government to support us on a large scale. Tell the guy we are pleased and impressed.”

Township micro-flats: Kasi economy sees a boom in affordable property

Looking at a previous story regarding businesses, Briefly News posted that local township economies are seeing a boom in the real estate market with many recent property developers choosing to invest in affordable micro-flats.

The low-cost rental apartments are targeted at young families and professionals, hoping to make a new start in these fully re-furbished Kasi dwellings. Their earnings range from about R3 500 to R15 000.

The stunning units often have space for a bed, a cupboard and a table, including a bathroom with a toilet, sink and shower. Each unit also has its own geyser and an electricity meter box.

Young property developers have certainly seen a gap in the township market and it's expected these affordable living quarters will bring back great returns.

Source: Briefly.co.za