The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential nominee, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton's twin sister, has tied the knot with her fiancé

Bianca Akweley and Rexford Tetteh Allotey exchanged vows in beautiful garden nuptials on Saturday, 25 September

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential nominee, Lawyer Amanda Akuokor Clinton’s identical twin sister, Bianca Akweley, married over the weekend.

Bianca is senior to Amanda at both the British and Ghanaian Bar and is a partner at their firm, The Law Office of Clinton Consultancy.

She tied the knot with Rexford Tetteh Allotey, a marketing director, in beautiful garden nuptials themed, A Match Made in Heaven, on Saturday, 25 September, 2021.

Dignitaries in attendance

Diplomatic corp representatives and senior members of the main political parties in Ghana, including former Attorney General and Minister for Education, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, were in attendance.

Rexford and Bianca exchanged vows in a beautifully designed garden ceremony, and the pair were introduced to each other by Lawyer Akuokor.

Commenting about the couple, Lawyer Akuokor said:

''I'm delighted about the nuptials of Bianca and Rex, my brother Michael and I were the matchmakers, introducing Rex and Bianca due to their matching temperament and good character.''

It was a beautiful ceremony and I would encourage more young Ghanaians to do what Bianca and Rex did, wait for the beauty of marriage before having children,'' she added.

Ghanaian news website YEN.com.gh has obtained exclusive visuals from the quintessential white wedding.

