The people of Centurion are in the middle of a bad thunderstorm that is causing flooding in parts and some are unable to travel on certain roads due to incredibly high water levels

But residents are being upbeat and sharing funny memes on Twitter and this has resulted in the town trending

Besides funny memes, residents are also sharing some pretty hectic flood images of the situation and the Tshwane Municipality encourages everyone to be safe when travelling back home from work

Over the past few days, parts of South Africa has experienced windy and stormy weather conditions with localised flooding. One such area is Centurion and the heavy down pour has residents sharing funny memes of the situation as they try to bring humour to the gloomy weather.

The weather has taken a turn for worse in Centurion as heavy rains flood the street. Twitter/@AvelaMAwisa

Source: Twitter

Most are taking to Twitter with the hashtag #Centurion resulting in the town trending. Searching for the town brings up a variety of images that give us an idea about the weather conditions. The memes, on the other hand, are comedy gold.

Let's take a glimpse into #Centurion:

The Tshwane Municipality has urged all motorists to avoid low lying bridges at Centurion's End Street due to the flooding.

For updates on the weather visit: www.weathersa.co.za

Photographer shares stunning snaps from recent Gauteng storm

In related news, Briefly News previously reported on Christo Smith, a professional photographer who took to Facebook to share some stunning pics he took of the night's sky during the hectic storms that hit Gauteng recently. He was able to access the roof of a hotel from where he was able to get some absolutely amazing pics.

He took a number of pics and overlayed them to show the awesome power of nature, the stunning snap is truly breathtaking.

He described how he was able to create the stunning pic using a series of photos overlayed to create the effect.

"This is a composite image created from some of the images that I captured which have been overlayed to create a single image."

"I am Proudly South African."

Rensia Cronje:

"Scary stuff, but brilliant photography!"

Violet Mama-Lesedi Matlou:

"Some of us piss people off almost everyday, so such storms are really not our favourite things to experience."

Connie Kau:

"Absolutely amazing, beautiful and scary at the same time. #imscaredofthunderstorms"

Marie Debora Smuts:

"I've never seen anything like this, thank you for sharing it Christo!"

