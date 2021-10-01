Haibo: Man Narrates How He Was Jailed for 10 Years After His Friend Stole Money

For 10 years, a gentleman named Kofi Sarfo was behind bars for a crime he did not commit

Narrating his story, the young man mentioned that he was only keeping the money for his friend

Little did he know that the money was stolen and he would be caught in the stead of his friend as the culprit

A young man known as Kofi Sarfo has recounted a sad incident that befell and compelled him to spend 10 good years of his life behind bars.

In an interview with SV TV Africa, the gentleman mentioned that he was there one day when his friend brought R8 800 to keep in his room for them to spend little by little.

Little did Kofi Sarfo know that the money was actually stolen from a man who was viciously in search of the culprits in order to apprehend them for the law to take its course.

How he was caught

In an interesting twist, the real perpetrator of the crime got wind of the information that the man was making efforts to catch him and bolted off.

However, Kofi, who did not know what was going on was revealed as a close friend of the culprits during an investigation and a search through his room exposed the man's bag and the remaining money.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

