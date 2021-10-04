It's not easy being a farmer - unfavourable weather conditions, pests and other factors can affect your crops and result in the major financial losses

For one local farmer, Benica Wa Molimi, he had a tough weekend after his crops were severely damaged in what may have been caused by a hail storm

Benica shared images of his loss and his followers are sending him words of support and encouragement

A South African farmer from Mpumalanga is mourning the loss of his crops with his social media followers. The farmer named Benica Wa Molimi is the Founder and CEO of Benica Fruits and Veggies and he has built a strong social media presence with over 15 000 followers.

Farmer, Benica Wa Molimi, is recovering from crop damage that took place over the weekend. Image: Benica Wa Molimi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the post he says:

"We go through a lot. Farming is emotional."

Benica shares three images of what appears to be a crop of cabbage that look badly damaged by certain weather factors. Although the farmer doesn't say what happened, one possibility may be a hail storm that made its way through parts of Mpumalanga and other areas of South Africa over the weekend.

Take a look at the heartbreaking post:

His followers are sending him words of encouragement to get through the big loss and some are even trying to find ways to salvage the situation.

@blmsetou:

"Askies abuti, I know u will make it post this. If u cant sell them it might make sense to look for local pig/goat farmers who can salvage these and pay a lower price to feed these to their animals? I had similar experience on cabbage and spinach then fed those to my goats."

@StarDaddyworld:

"Eish eish sorry my farmer yooh I can relate to this at that moment, you have a loan to pay for which you took to invest on the same crops."

@nhamoimbiri:

"Keep your head up. Tomorrow is a better day."

@Neo_skhandisa:

"Survival of the emotionally strongest in this game. I'm sorry this happened. We try again next season."

@MoyaneTk:

"So sorry it's really a lot, this is painful."

