A lady came to the rescue and stood up to the defense of her boyfriend unaware of the set up that lurked

The lady who was seen defending her boyfriend against another woman in public was treated to a surprise proposal

The romantic video has gone viral and sparked debates on social media with many gushing over their love

A lady got many gushing after coming to the defense of her boyfriend in public.

The lady came between her petite lover and another woman who came up against him.

The lady was set up for an epic proposal Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @mufasatundeednut

In a short video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the lady raised her voice as she shunned the woman.

While the drama ensued, the boyfriend went down on one knee behind her in an adorable proposal.

The woman who had appeared to be going against the man then joined in cheering the lady who was overwhelmed with the surprise.

