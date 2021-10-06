A Nigerian woman who recently gave birth to a baby boy has been gifted a Venza car by her husband

In the video that was shared on social media, the woman could be seen getting emotional as she danced with her husband

The woman kept wiping off her tears as a music band entertained her, her husband and well wishers who came to celebrate them

An adorable video has captured the moment a Nigerian woman got emotional after receiving a Venza car gift from her husband following the arrival of their baby boy.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @sikiru_akinola, the woman and her husband could be seen dancing as the man led her to the car.

The Nigerian woman got emotional after her husband gifted her a Venza car. Photo credit: @sikiru_akinola

According to @sikiru_akinola, the gift arrived four days after the woman gave birth to a baby boy.

@sikiru_akinola wrote:

"Yesterday, my Egbon and CEO of @imageplusfotography, Daud Oreoluwa Balogun surprised his wife with a Venza. This came four days after the arrival of their son."

Well-wishers could be seen taking videos of the new mum as a music band entertained everyone.

Social media reacts

Reacting, an Instagram user with the handle @kmaxxofficial said:

"Awwwww, this is Beautiful."

