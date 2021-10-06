Equiano: Google Africa Promises Cheaper Internet at Triple the Speed

Underwater technological advancement will increase internet speeds in Africa, allowing for a more effective network

The submerged cable was planned to extend around Africa and link to more advanced networks in Europe

Underwater technical innovation will triple internet speeds for higher efficiency in Africa.

The project dubbed Equiano was unveiled on Wednesday, 6 October, by Google Africa Managing Director Nitin Gajria. The underwater cable was expected to be wrapped around Africa connecting to more sophisticated networks of Europe.

Equiano is Google's new initiative which promises cheaper internet at triple the speed. Image: Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Equiano would begin in western Europe then be laid on Africa's West Coast, between Portugal and South Africa.

According to BusinessTech, Equiano would drastically reduce internet fees by about 21% while tripling speeds in the country.

The South African quoted Gajria during his presentation to have said Google's plans were to create a global infrastructure to the benefit of all nations.

Source: Briefly.co.za