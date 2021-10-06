50 Startup companies have received funding from Google Africa as part of the company's Black Founders Fund

All the companies chosen for this opportunity are black-led and will receive equity-free funding amounting to a total of R45 million

Google will also offer the startup companies access to experts from Google as well as Google Ads grant amongst other opportunities

JOHANNESBURG - Google Africa has launched an amazing initiative as part of its Black Founders Fund that will see 50 African startup companies receiving funding.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, 6 October on social media and the companies that are receiving funding are led by black people.

50 Black-led startup companies on the African continent have received funding from Google Africa. Image: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

A total of R45 million has been awarded to these upcoming companies. The funding that Google has offered these companies is equity-free.

The firms will also be getting Google Ad Grants and Cloud credits, as well as help from seasoned Google professionals, in addition to the money. Google says the reason for the fund is to bridge the fundraising gap that is faced by many new technology companies on the African continent.

The post:

Google is funding startups from South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon and so much more. More details on the startup can be found on the Google for Startups website.

People from all over the African continent took social media to congratulated the companies that received funding. Here's what they had to say:

@madebycharles said:

"Super happy for everyone who got in here! You could feel and hear the relief. Now let's build "

@HITCHStream said:

"Thank you @googleafrica!! We’re so excited and honored to be 1 of 50 selected startups ! This means so much "

@Benkikowallet said:

"Congrats to all the 50 startups and all the best."

@shadesofusmedia said:

"This is so great! We are emotional now and hope to we get to celebrate in the future like these founders. #ShadesofUs #Google4Africa"

@OhFelicia said:

"Emotional! So pleased for these founders. Cheers to broadening access to opportunity for underrepresented groups #Google4Africa"

@vick_kibet said:

"Amazing, thank you @googleafrica for the love support and the efforts you are putting to help African Startups."

@SimiI0luwa said:

"the amount of nigerians so proud of all of them."

@nneka_eze said:

"African founders are working and trying to access capital - but capital flows are historically biased, as the founders hint at here. Congrats to all and esp. @FindReach @jr_kanu!"

