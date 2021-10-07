Unsettled: Gaston Sirino Is Still Eyeing an Exit From Mamelodi Sundowns

Gaston Sirino wanted to leave Mamelodi Sundowns last year and it looks like he still hasn't changed his mind

The attacker has fallen out of favour at Chloorkop and will have to fight for a place back in the team according to his coach

Rulani Mokwena seems unbothered about Sirino and preferred to talk about players who are actually playing regularly

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Gaston Sirino is still not happy at the club and is looking to leave. Sirino was previously linked with Al Ahly after Pitso Mosimane went there but the deal ended up not happening.

Sirino has not been featuring for Mamelodi Sundowns this season and his future at the club remains unclear. He has not been playing for a while but now new reports state that he is still unsettled and looking for an out.

Rulani Mokwena, his coach, now claims that the Uruguayan offensive magician is not focused and that he still needs to fight for a spot in the team according to a report by The Citizen. In fact, Mokwena seemed disinterested in the topic and wanted to talk about other players.

"Gaston is a top football player, he has so many qualities that he could give to the team and yes we miss his creativity and ability to solve problems with one action but given that, we need a Gaston who is at his highest level with full focus and concentration," said Mokwena.

In the meantime, Neo Maema has been putting pressure on players such as Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino for a place in the starting line up according to Soccer Laduma.

Maema scored his first Sundowns goal against Golden Arrows in the MTN8 second leg semi-final, curling his effort into the corner of the net with his weaker right foot.

Hard work makes Mamelodi Sundowns "entitled to win"

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns are dominating the DStv Premiership, to say the least and co-coach Rulani Mokwena has given insight into their ruthless play on the pitch. Mokwena believes that their hard work is what makes them "entitled to win".

Sundowns are four points clear at the top of the Premiership and have yet to concede a goal in their first six league games.

The defending champions have gone unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions since the start of the new season, and they have only lost once in 36 league games dating back to last season according to SowetanLIVE.

