Yoh: For Over 2 700 Years People Have Used Gold in Their Teeth

Gold is an amazing element with numerous uses from currency to electronics due to its unique properties

The soft, valuable and shiny metal has been used for thousands of years to help people smile with confidence

As early as the seventh century BC people have used gold in their teeth, not only a good dental idea but a good investment

Gold is one of the oldest metals known to man, its soft yielding nature made it easy to craft into jewellery and its scarcity made it valuable.

Gold has other properties that set it apart from other metals, it does not rust and does not react with a lot of other elements and chemicals.

People have been using gold to improve their smiles for over 2 700 years. Photo credit: A1Dentistry /A1DENTAL-Lab

Its ability to conduct heat and electricity makes it a popular material in electronics.

Dentistry

The use of gold in dental work has become very popular, particularly in the rap and hip hop communities but the use of gold in dental work goes way back.

Gold was first found in dentistry in remains that are believed to date back to the seventh century BC, which is over 2 700 years ago according to GQ magazine.

According to the Daily Sun, gold is a good metal for dentistry in that it does not corrode and is similar in density to human teeth and therefore does not pose a risk of damage while chewing.

A solid investment

Gold is not only a good metal for fixing one's teeth it is also good business. Gold has historically been viewed as a safe bet in uncertain economic times.

With the rise of cryptocurrencies, some people predicted that gold might be knocked off its pedestal.

However, this is not the case, unlike Bitcoin, gold can be held, touched and keeps physically safe.

