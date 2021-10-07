Kairo Forbes got a surprise visit from the tooth fairy recently and received a cool gift from the fairy

The little influencer, who is AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter, shared a video of herself explaining what she'll do with the money she got from the fairy

The young star couldn't believe that the tooth fairy even knows where her bedroom is at her father's house

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The tooth fairy visited Kairo recently. The young influencer got a whopping R150 from the tooth fairy when she lost some of her teeth recently.

Kairo Forbes got a gift from the tooth fairy. Image: @kairo.forbes

Source: Instagram

The young star took to social media to share her exciting news with her 1 million followers. The star posted a video of herself talking about how she would spend the gift she received from the fairy.

The fairy visited Kairo while she was asleep at her dad' home and took one of her milt teeth that had fallen off. Kairo got excited because the fairy knows where her room is in AKA's house. AKA and DJ Zinhle's daughter captioned her Instagram post:

"Guys, the Tooth Fairy also knows where my room is, at daddy’s house!" she said, according to ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Kairo's followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her cute video. Check out some of their comments below:

tatenda_md said:

"It’s the certificate from the tooth fairy that gets me every time."

quinton_nyelele04 commented:

"What happened to your teeth Kairo, but you still cute as always."

deemoleko said:

"Kairo you are blessed nodobha ngama R150 nje."

botshelothobye wrote:

"Your tooth fairy really loves you."

refiloe_fifilicious said:

"This is so cute."

roctober14 added:

"Ncoooh baby boo, thina bes'thola ama R5 and that was alright."

AKA and Kairo rock matching hairstyles

In related news, Briefly News reported that AKA and his bundle of joy, Kairo Forbes, served Mzansi major father and daughter goals on social media. The little influencer, whose mom is DJ Zinhle, posted a snap of herself and pops rocking matching hairstyles.

The six-year-old and her rapper dad seemingly went to a hair salon and asked for matching braids. According to ZAlebs, Kairo, who has one million followers on Instagram, posted the cute snap on her timeline recently. She caption the pic: "Same Same."

Her followers took to her timeline on the picture and video sharing app to share their thoughts on her post. ofentse_mokase wrote:

"Father and daughter things."

mazet80_zah added:

"Like father like daughter."

Source: Briefly.co.za