Babalo Madikizela, Eastern Cape Public Works MEC, has received the support of late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family

Madikizela was one of the politicians who were accused of profiting from money that was supposed to go to the late struggle icon's memorial service

Madikizela-Mandela's family shared that they still support him and trust him even though it has been alleged that he received R350 000

EASTERN CAPE - MEC for Public Works in the Eastern Cape Babalo Madikizela has gained the support of the family of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Madikizela was one of the senior politicians who allegedly profited from money that was meant for Mama Winnie's memorial service.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane lead an investigation which found that Madikizela personally received R350 000. Mkhwebane's probe was released at the end of last week and also revealed that Premier for the Eastern Cape Oscar Mabuyane received R450 000.

The PP also revealed that R280 000 was received by the African National Congress.

Speaking to IOL, the Madikizela-Mandela family's spokesperson Thembelani Madikizela that they were surprised by the report but had confidence that the claims made against the accused would be trialled in the following days. Thembelani said that he believed there were significant mistakes in the report regarding Babalo and that the family stands by him.

The report explained that Thembelani said Madikizela has their support and that they trust him. A report by HeraldLIVE confirmed that Madikizela maintains his innocence and denied claims that he received the R350 000.

South Africa's response to the accusations

@Chumani_Zotsho said:

"Cyril Ramaphosa set a bad precedent for his cabal by attacking the integrity of the Public Protector instead of disputing her reports with facts. The statement by Babalo Madikizela's spokesperson is slanderous and shows the political bankruptcy of Mabuyane's Kindergarten."

@Zweit17 wrote:

"This time around I'm sure Adv. Mkhwebane is right. This is old news but somehow they tried to push it under the carpet but failed. MEC Babalo Madikizela is controlling Alfred Nzo district which the looted Bizana municipality falls under. Ayikhale nkooo."

