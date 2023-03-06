Mzansi was impressed by a man who shared pictures of his neat and spacious one-room home

Facebook user Ntuthuko Patrick Mdabe Patrick proved that you could live in just one-room and have everything you need

People hyped the man and his home in the comments, commending him on his design

Who said a one-room home couldn't be lush? A young Mzansi man proudly shared pictures of his small home on a popular Facebook group showing that you can live lush in just a single room.

Mzansi people were blown away by a neat and spacious one-room home. Image: Facebook / Ntuthuko Patrick Mdabe Patrick

Many people are downgrading to smaller homes, and developments are adapting to the trend too. Living in a one-room space is not uncommon, and people love seeing how homeowners make it work.

Mzansi man shows on Facebook how to make a one-room homework

Facebook user Ntuthuko Patrick Mdabe Patrick shared pictures of his spacious and stunning one-room home on the popular group Make your bedroom beautiful �with Thembi's Linen �.

While it is just one room, the man perfectly positioned the furniture, making it functional and fabulous!

Take a look:

People go gaga over man's gorgeous one-room home

It is safe to say that this man earned some interior design brownie points. People couldn't get over how great he managed the space in his one-room and hyped him in the comments.

Read some of the kind comments:

Siyabonga Mabizela said:

“Magnificent ☑️”

George Saxis Neene said:

“This is awesome! ❤️”

Mashudu Sharon Nepfumembe said:

“Love this! ❤️”

Alsina Shalom Matsego said:

“Very beautiful.”

Nokthula Nkosi said:

“Absolutely gorgeous.”

