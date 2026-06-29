High Court ruling paves the way for Tshwane International Convention Centre development

Eviction order targets unlawful occupiers at Centurion Taxi Rank

City aims to enhance safety and stimulate economic growth in the Centurion CBD

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Tshwane won a crucial court case. Image: Jacek_Sopotnicki

Source: Getty Images

The planned Tshwane International Convention Centre and mixed-use commercial developments are set to move forward following a decisive High Court ruling. The court granted the City of Tshwane an eviction order against unlawful occupiers residing on municipal land at the Centurion Taxi Rank, ending several years of unlawful occupation.

According to the municipality, the property is leased to a developer tasked with developing and operating the convention centre and associated infrastructure. MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Cllr Flora Monama, confirmed that the High Court order requires the occupiers to vacate the property within 30 days. The legal process complies with the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Act 19 of 1998, which requires courts to ensure evictions are just and equitable.

Redevelopment of the Centurion Taxi Rank area

Monama stated that failure to comply will result in the Sheriff of the Court, supported by the South African Police Service, executing the eviction. This will include recording identities and demolishing the 131 informal structures. The settlement houses internal migrants and foreign nationals, and municipal assessments conducted in 2024 and early 2025 flagged extreme fire and public health hazards caused by informal recycling and flammable waste.

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The City initiated formal court proceedings in December 2025, serving notices this past February. Municipal officials believe reclaiming the property will secure the site, eliminate safety risks, and unlock vital economic and investment opportunities within the Centurion CBD.

Source: Briefly News