KWAZULU-NATAL - Major General Lesetja Senona has officially resigned as the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

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Major General Lesetja Senona has resigned with immediate effect. Image: Nthabiseng Nhlapo

Source: Facebook

According to eNCA’s Pule Letshwiti-Jones, General Senona resigned with immediate effect on Friday, 26 June 2026. He reportedly resigned after the submission of his retirement notice in February was declined by the DPCI.

The senior officer resigned amid a storm of controversy. He was suspended following his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

What did General Senona testify about?

The former KZN DPCI head was a central figure at the Commission, testifying about several controversies. He was questioned about the R200 million cocaine theft, where 541kg of confiscated cocaine disappeared from a walk-in safe at the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone.

He also came under scrutiny for sharing classified information with Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. He also faced separate allegations of abusing his office to help the controversial tenderpreneur secure a R360 million SAPS tender.

Source: Briefly News