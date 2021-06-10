Kim Kardashian Challenged to a Fight by UFC Champion Amanda Nunes: "Let's Do It"

Kim Kardashian has been challenged to a fight by professional fighter Amanda Nunes

The UFC champion from Brazil holds two titles and has not lost a fight since 2014

A fight between Kim and Nunes was compared to the recent boxing bout between Mayweather and a YouTube star

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been called out by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC Champion Amanda Nunes (r) challenged Kim Kardashian to a fight. Photos: Kim Kardashian and Amanda Nunes.

Source: UGC

Via social media, the decorated fighter from Brazil dared Kim to face her in the octagon.

Nunez, who holds two titles as the UFC bantamweight and featherweight world champion, told the 40-year-old star to step up for a fight.

The debate started when UFC president Dana White expressed his disapproval for Floyd Mayweather’s fight with YouTube star Logan Paul.

White compared the fight to Kim fighting Nunes.

“Think about this. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be? It would be huge. It would be the biggest, but give me a break,” he said.

Nunes grabbed the chance to ask Kim for a fight.

"Hey Kim Kardashian, let’s do this?" Nunes wrote.

A fight between Kim and Nunes would be vastly mismatched as the professional fighter is on a 12-fight winning spree spanning back to 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Nunes famously defeated Ronda Rousey before the latter joined WWE.

Twitter users had a field day with the suggestion of a fight between Kim and Nunes. Here are some of the comments:

@Lee_MacMMA:

"Amanda, be careful. Kim K is good with her hands and even better off her back."

@Brane49:

"Amanda could take on all the sisters at the same time, with one hand tied behind her back and still win."

@Chris76985971

"Leave that girl be. It would be more exciting to see you fight Kanye West."

@NadGamerr

"Oh no, please God!"

@TeamHafeeds:

"The day this happens is the day I stop watching UFC."

Kim not bothered by Kanye West's new relationship

In other news, Briefly News reported that Kim Kardashian West has apparently known about her ex-husband, Kanye West’s new relationship for some time now and claims it doesn't bother her.

Kanye is said to be dating Russian model Irina Shayk, just months after Kim filed for divorce. A source told E! News that Kanye and Irina had gone on a trip to France together and fell for one another instantly.

Complex recently reported that a source close to Kim has come forward and stated that Kim knew of Kanye’s new relationship for some time and that it apparently isn't of any concern.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za