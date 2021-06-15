UEFA EURO 2020: Lady Celebrates Acceptance as Volunteer in Ceremonies Team

A lady, Oluwaseun Omodara, has expressed joy after getting picked as a volunteer for the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020

Before her success came, the lady had to wait for two years after applying in 2019 to be a part of the ceremonies team

Many Africans flooded her comment section with messages of congratulations as people said she is doing great already

A lady, Oluwaseun Omodara, has gone online to celebrate her recent success. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, June 14, she said a volunteer application sent to be part of the UEFA EURO 2020 got accepted.

The application was sent in 2019 for a role in the ceremonies team. Omodara said the success was “absolutely worth waiting for".

The lady said that the acceptance took long, she loved that she waited. Photo source: LinkedIn/Oluwaseun Omodara

I waited and won

Part of her team’s work is to prepare the stadium for every match in such a way that the right environment is created and fans have a memorable experience.

She stated that she loves the job. The Nigerian, therefore, thanked the organisation's committee who gave her the opportunity to serve.

This is wonderful

As at the time of writing this report, her post has gathered tens of comments. Briefly News compiled some of them below:

@Okunloye Stephen said:

"Great work."

@Iberedem Uko said:

"Congrats."

@Victor Goodluck Kenrick said:

"This is wonderful. Congratulations!"

@Opeyemi Ademola said:

"Congratulations!"

@Okojie James Elliot said:

"Wow! congratulations to you pretty lady."

@Ese Okpodu said:

"Never say it is over until it is over."

