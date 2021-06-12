A beautiful lady has gone wild in celebration following her recent achievement in the United States of America

The 24-year-old lady announced that she is now a proud owner of a house in the US and stunned the internet with sultry photos

Her post has sparked mixed reactions among social media users with some trolling her for acquiring it on mortgage

A Nigerian lady has joined the list of house owners in the United States as she recently became a landlord.

The young woman, Ona Onyia, identified as a nurse, according to Instablog9ja, announced the good news on Instagram.

A Nigerian nurse announced becoming a house owner in America at age 24. Photo Credit: @onaonyia

The 24-year-old described the feat as her first big girl purchase ever and appreciated God for its success.

The post reads:

"At 24, I have finally made my first big girl purchase ever! I am now a homeowner. God had his whole hand in this one. When you experience stepping out on faith and having God meet you where you are, that feeling is indescribable. #newhomewhodis"

Mixed reactions trail her celebration

While some people took a swipe at her, labelling it a product of mortgage, many others celebrated her and slammed those who mocked the feat.

@elle_az said:

"It’s a mortgage nyenyenye, if e easy to get that down payment and clean credit record abroad , DO AM MAKE WE SEE! Some of you talking rubbish don’t even have papers sef, hiding from immigration and doing cash in hand jobs or you have never crossed Lagos airport. nonsense! Congratulations on your new home dear . It will bring you joy and more will come."

@itz_kingzzz commented:

"Nigerian men now will rush this one for marriage… Naija men and smartness ..congrats girl…"

@bookielavida remarked:

"All the “it’s mortgage” comments do your own mortgage naaahhh.yeye dey smell. Congratulations to a girl who is winning, Love to see it."

25-year-old lady celebrates house

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that many young South Africans can only dream of buying their very first homes at the tender age of only 25 years old.

One beautiful local woman has managed to make this dream a reality for herself recently. Taking to Twitter, the young lady with the handle, @TshidiBaby_ recently took to the app to celebrate buying her first home at only 25.

In the post, she also praises God for the role that he played in helping her with the spectacular achievement.

