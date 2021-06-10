Gwede Mantashe Says ANC Needs to Defeat Corruption Before It's Destroyed

- ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe spoke about the impact corruption has had on the ruling party and how it could possibly destroy the ANC

- Mantashe noted that factionalism within the ANC is forming disunity among members and this, paired with the inability to fight corruption, is detrimental

- Mantashe also spoke about saving the ruling party from corruption so as to unify members and get rid of the split that was created

African National Congress Chairperson Gwede Mantashe revealed that he believes that the ruling party is unable to successfully fight corruption if factions within the organisation continue to create some sort of disunity.

Mantashe was speaking at the University of Johannesburg during the Moses Kotane Memorial Lecture on Wednesday, 9 June. Mantashe stated that it was about time the ruling party was 'saved from corruption' that had created a split among members.

The Chairperson stated that the ANC needed to listen to the grievances aired by the citizens of South Africa who have been directly affected by the corruption going on.

Mantashe vs divisions in the ANC

According to News24, Mantashe reiterated that it was his opinion. He said that the ANC will win against the battle it is facing with corruption adding that it was dividing the ruling party. Mantashe made a bold statement about how the ANC will be 'killed' if corruption is not defeated.

Communist China

A report by SowetanLIVE stated that Mantashe said that the country could use the Chinese revolution as a sort of lesson. Mantashe noted that China had moved from the situation they were in while facing the cultural revolution to the stage they are in today.

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the EFF's Julius Malema recently headed online to share his frustrations about the current troubles South Africa is facing - and there sure are many. In his tweet, he points out that the country has electricity issues, vaccine issues, poverty issues and even corruption issues.

Pointing fingers

"There is nothing as dishonest as blaming “all politicians" or all "political parties” for problems created by ANC & its politicians! FACT: Electricity crisis, unemployment, poverty, vaccine crisis & corruption are created by ANC in government! Don’t shield ANC from accountability!"

Mzansi weighs in

Of course, the tweet could not be left alone and very soon it received many mixed reactions from South Africans, who either agreed with Ndlozi or pointed out the EFF's shortcomings.

