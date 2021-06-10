Tom Cruise's son Connor shared a photo on Instagram showing off his new look and the internet is stunned

The 26-year-old was known for having a somewhat long beard but recently chose to finally get rid of it for a neater style

Conner was adopted by Tom and Nicole way back in 1995, shortly after his birth, so his looks have nothing to do with their genetics

Renowned actor Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman's son Connor Cruise has trimmed his beard, a new look leaving many stunned. Connor went online to show off, sharing a selfie on his Instagram Stories of himself with a fresh cut.

The 26-year-old was known for his shabby look with a long unkempt beard but this time round, he dumped that for a clean-cut style, captioning the post: "New face, who dis?"

The new look certainly makes him appear 10 years younger and is way different from many of his more recent Instagram posts.

Connor was adopted by Tom and Nicole shortly after birth in 1995, with his sister Isabella, 28, adopted three years earlier, according to Page Six.

Both Connor and sister Isabella are reported to be dedicated Scientologists, like their father Tom, the church in which they were raised. Connor prefers to live a quiet life and is a huge fan of fishing, as evident from his Instagram page, where he displays impressively huge catches.

