Royal Expert Says Relations Between Prince Harry’s Family Are at an All-Time Low

- According to a royal expert, Katie Nicholl, the relationship between Prince Harry and his family has hit rock bottom

- Nicholl argues that Harry is not even speaking to his father, Prince Charles, or his brother, Prince William

- At the same time, the analyst says Meghan Markle is also not on good terms with her dad, Thomas, despite both of them living in the United States

The relationships in Prince Harry’s family are reportedly at an all-time low, according to the latest media reports. A royal expert argues that recent public spats have led to cracks in the family.

Katie Nicholl is a royal correspondent at Vanity Fair and was speaking to Channel 5 documentary Meghan and Harry: 3 Troubled Years, saying the relationship has suffered a lot.

Also quoted by Express, Nicholl says Harry is not even speaking to his brother Prince William or his father, Prince Charles.

She said:

“I don’t think anyone really could have imagined that we would be in this situation we’re in where we’ve got Prince Harry living overseas in America with his wife. Familial relationships are at an all-time low. He’s not really speaking to his brother, his relationship with his father has really suffered.”

Meanwhile, the website has it that the Duke of Sussex has openly criticised his The Firm, both as an institution and individuals within it.

In his interview with Oprah Winfrey, along with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry lashed out at an unidentified member of the family for making racist comments about Archie before he was born.

Harry continued to air the family’s dirty laundry during his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast and in his mental health docu-series on Apple TV+ entitled The Me You Can’t See.

It is also mentioned that Meghan has not spoken to her father Thomas Markle in three years and that seems unlikely to change, even though they are now living in the United States.

However, it is understood that she still sees her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives fairly close by in Los Angeles.

Looking at a report ran by The Sun, Queen Elizabeth was "not asked but informed" by Harry and Markle that they were naming their baby Lilibet, a royal expert said.

Gyles Brandreth joined a heated debate on Good Morning Britain after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hit back at a Palace source who claimed they didn't ask Her Majesty permission to use her childhood nickname. Gyles said:

"Was the Queen asked by Harry and Meghan whether they could call their child Lilibet or was she told? Either way she obviously agreed because she is a decent and loving grandmother.”

Difficult times in the Royal Family

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Prince Edward - the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth - has shared that recent rifts in the British Royal family, set off mainly by Prince Harry and wife Meghan's departure, have been 'difficult for everyone".

During an interview with US television channel CNN, the Earl of Wessex was asked about “the family rift that is undeniably there” between Harry and Meghan and senior members of the family.

According to a previous article by IOL, Edward asked the interviewer "are you euphemistically referring to Harry and Meghan?" and when that was confirmed he went on to insist that his nephew and his wife have his utmost sympathy as “we’ve all been there before” when it comes to “excessive intrusion” and wished them “the best of luck” in their life in America.

“We've all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and, listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It's a really hard decision ... It's difficult for everyone, but, as I said, that's families for you." he ended.

