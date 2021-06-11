EFF's Julius Malema Cuts Pay of 2 Leaders Who Did Not Provide Monthly Reports

EFF leader Julius Malema reported docked the salaries of two provincial leaders after they allegedly did not provide a report every month

The report was supposedly an organisational one and Malema decided to cut salaries and propose suspensions if leaders do not meet the EFF's requirements and expectations

Malema went on to warn that more salary cuts and suspensions can be expected, he directly called for two member's salaries to be penalised

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema took the initiative to cut a portion from a months wage of two provincial leaders due to them being able to provide a monthly organisational report.

This was followed by a warning from Malema stating that more salary cuts and suspensions are viable if leaders fail to meet party expectations and requirements. Malema allegedly called for Itani Mukwevho, and Moshe Koma's entire monthly salary to be penalised during a meeting he had with provincial and regional leaders.

Malema unapologetically spoke to journalists on Thursday, 10 June, stating that provincial leadership structures would be dismantled if they are unable to guarantee that 90% of regions had launched branches.

Julius Malema has reported cut the salary of two EFF provincial leaders. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

EWN alleged that Mukwevho, and Koma, were penalised for being unable to provide the provincial organisational report in May. This is allegedly Malema’s way of teaching them a lesson after he warned against incompetence.

Insider information

Insiders have alleged that Malema’s hardened commander-in-chief style often disregarded all the rules as he adopted a dictator style approach whilst certain members in the party support Malema’s decision, insisting that Mukwevho, and Koma were unreliable.

Public response

The publication shared the news on Twitter and South Africans had various responses. Briefly News compiled a few of the top comments, read some of them below:

@Tshepho1said

"Desperate times for the minions."

@bragga_gabhisa wrote:

"EFF not Malema."

Drama surrounding EFF

In other news about the EFF, Briefly News recently reported that Malema has given the department of education just seven days to shut schools or the political party has threatened or force the schools to shut.

"The EFF calls for the schools to close with immediate effect. We give the Minister of education 7 days to close schools, failing which, the EFF will be left with no choice but to close the schools."

Malema warned that the coronavirus is a threat to schoolchildren and wants the government to act before it is too late.

Source: Briefly.co.za