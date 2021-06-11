President Cyril Ramaphosa has just announced that there will be an increase in the threshold of electricity that licensed embedded generation projects can produce

The new Nersa licensing threshold has increased from 1MW to 100MW allowing for the generation projects to deliver much more electricity to people

The change comes as South Africans face drastic loadshedding schedules which they have not welcomed warmly and made this known in various online complaints about Eskom and the country's electrical debacle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

South Africans have at least one thing to be happy about after President Cyril Ramaphosa took some much-needed action against loadshedding by announcing that there will be a threshold increase for licensed embedded generation projects.

A better plan in motion

According to reports, the Nersa licensing threshold has increased from 1MW to 100MW meaning that independent electricity producers - who are licensed of course - will be able to provide more electricity to themselves and other interested parties.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has implemented a new law that will help aid loadshedding woes. Image: CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Food out of Eskom's mouths

While the governement has previously swayed away from making this decision out of fears that they would be "taking food from Eskom's mouths", Ramaphosa has made it clear that it is high time the power utility company faced some much-needed competition.

“Although some will argue we are taking bread out of Eskom’s mouth, no we are not,” said Ramaphosa acoording to both an IOL and eNCA article.

Fed up locals

Briefly News earlier reported that as Covid-19 continues to negatively impact the country with the economy arguably taking the biggest blow the implementation of loadshedding, the upgrade to Stage 4 seems to be the salt on the wound for many South Africans.

Apart from businesses dependant on electricity losing money due to power cuts, many South Africans have taken to home-based online work as a last resort following the pandemic, a sector that is completely shut down by loadshedding.

@LukhonaMnguni said:

"Stage 4 loadshedding and there is still no reconfiguration of the Board, no great movement on holding the CEO accountable, no word from the ministers responsible for Eskom and energy jointly. We are just vibing. What a terrible place these people are turning our beloved nationinto"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za