SA 'Technically' Enters the 3rd Wave Says NICD, Stricter Restrictions Incoming

There is a possibility of stricter restrictions making its way to the country as it has technically entered the third wave of Covid-19 infections

Reports say that senior MAC members spoke about the country entering the third wave after over 9 000 new cases were reported in 24 hours

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed the news through a post shared on social media where it said that the country has technically entered the third wave

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Reports have revealed that health experts recently warned that the people of South Africa could face further lockdown restrictions that may be stricter as the country officially enters into a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Senior members of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) told a well-known media publication that a possible move to an adjusted level 3 lockdown may be considered. The shortage of hospital beds in some provinces is a topic of major concern.

Of similar concern is a tweet shared by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases where it explained that the country had 'technically' entered the third wave.

South Africa has 'technically' entered the third wave of Covid-19 infections. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Reports

BusinessTech reported that South Africa was last in level 3 lockdown during the second wave of Covid-19 infections between the December 2020 and January 2021 period.

A report by eNCA confirmed that the country technically entered its third wave due to over 9 000 new Covid-19 cases being recorded in one day.

NICD Confirmation

@nicd_sa tweeted:

"SA technically entered the 3rd wave today as the national 7-day moving average incidence (5959 cases) now exceeds the new wave threshold as defined by the Ministerial Advisory Committee."

Public response

@MinenhleZama_ tweeted:

"@CyrilRamaphosa uhm, sir what is your response to this?"

@_HassanF shared:

"Where are our vaccines? @PresidencyZA take some compulsory, urgent scale up measures now v. J&J and Pfizer, please. Enough."

@mosima10 quote tweeted with:

"Fellow South Africans please do the right thing - continue to wear a face mask, keep your distance,avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces. Stay home as much as you can."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Earlier today Briefly News reported that Kingsway Hospital in KZN is not a Covid-19 red zone. Hospital General Manager Anna Demetriou stated that the notice being circulated on social media about the hospital is fake.

Demetriou said in a statement that although the Covid-19 situation in KwaZulu-Natal is fluid, Kingsway does not have many Covid-19 positive patients admitted. She added that the few patients they do have in their care are in isolated areas which are specifically designated within the hospital.

She went on to add that the facility has a good track record in terms of treating Covid-19 patients.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za