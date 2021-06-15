It’s so over: Sophie Ndaba ditches her marriage surname

South African actress Sophie Ndaba has ditched her marital surname and opted to revert to her maiden one

This comes after there were reports that her marriage to Max Lichaba ended when he was allegedly busted cheating on her

The pair reportedly tried to work things out, but the alleged infidelity from Lichaba was the last straw for the veteran actress

Sophie Ndaba is officially done with Max Lichaba and it’s clear by the name she has chosen to be addressed with.

The veteran actress has reverted to her maiden name amid rumours that her marriage to Max Lichaba came to a sad end.

When she was announcing her latest gig at a local radio station, Sophie chose to be addressed by her maiden name.

According to reports, the couple split after Lichaba was allegedly caught by Ndaba with a side chick.

According to Surge Entertainment, the actress caught her husband cheating while he was staying in the Northern Cape.

She confronted the side chick, who told her that Max had alleged that a divorce was pending.

According to Sunday World, their split was revealed by a close friend who wished to stay anonymous. The source said that Lichaba has moved out of their rented house in Joburg and has moved back to the Northern Cape. Ndaba has moved back to her estate house, west of Joburg.

Sophie Ndaba opens up about weight loss

Briefly News had previously reported that South African actress Sophie Lichaba has made headlines for her rapid weight loss over the years.

She has mostly attributed it to being diagnosed with diabetes. The actress has now also opened up about her battle with depression, which blinded her to the severe weight loss.

Speaking on Radio 2000 recently, the former Generations actress said that the weight loss resulted from her going through a dark period in her life.

