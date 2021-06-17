President Cyril Ramaphosa promised to improve the lives of unemployed young people in the country during Youth Day commemoration on Wednesday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to improve the lives of unemployed youth in Mzansi. The president addressed the nation virtually on Youth Day on Wednesday, 16 June.

He revealed that nearly 64% of young people in the country had no jobs. Ramaphosa said the country's economy was suffering because of the effects of the pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to improve the lives of unemployed SA youth on Youth Day. Image: @presidencyza

Source: Instagram

He emphasised that the ANC-led government was putting the youth at the centre of the recovery of the Mzansi economy.

According to EWN, Ramaphosa expressed that the singular focus of his administration was to ensure that unemployed youth are given access to opportunities. He further said the challenge of joblessness could seem insurmountable but "we know what we need to do to address it".

TimesLIVE reports that among government’s initiatives to address youth unemployment, Ramaphosa also officially launched the SAYouth.mobi online platform.

He said the platform will complement government's existing efforts to create physical spaces where young people can go to access information, opportunities and support. According to the publication, the president also launched mPowa, a platform that aims to provide young work-seekers and entrepreneurs with information about services and support available in their area.

In related news, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that youth unemployment has worsened under the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his weekly newsletter ahead of Youth Day on 16 June, the president promised that creating more opportunities for young people and supporting them to access opportunities is government's "foremost priority".

Ramaphosa wrote that the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention, which was launched a few weeks before the country went into lockdown, has now entered full implementation.

Business Tech reports that the president also shared that government has also introduced other interventions to curb youth unemployment. Government has established a National Pathway Management Network and SA Youth to make it easier for young people to access opportunities.

Source: Briefly.co.za