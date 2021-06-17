Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a heartwarming birthday video message to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi

Klopp also celebrated his birthday on 16 June and the German manager turned 54 while Kolisi entered the age of 30

South Africans and sports lovers around the world have shared their reactions to the post that was also liked by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a beautiful message to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi for his birthday on Wednesday. The German tactician was also born on 16 June and the duo has since exchanged messages on social media.

Klopp posted a video on Instagram and tagged the Cell C Sharks superstar. The Gqeberha-born later replied, sending a heartwarming response.

The post has been liked by famous sports stars such as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and 39 356 Instagram users by the time Briefly News wrote the story.

Kolisi is a staunch Reds fan and previously revealed that their 2019 Rugby World Cup glory was inspired by the former Borussia Dortmund boss' success in England.

The sentiments came after 30-year-old met Klopp in Mzansi back in November 2019 and the 54-year-old experienced coach has acknowledged their supporter.

Klopp sang in a video message:

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday Siya. My friend, 16 of June in which ever year, is one of the greatest days.”

The post reads on Kolisi’s page:

“Happy Birthday coach hope it’s been a great one! Thanks for the message @liverpoolfc #ywnwa.”

The sports fraternity reacts

@Shamsi90 said:

“Happy Birthday brother.”

@Daniejmalone said:

“Happy Birthday dad.”

@Littlebigmansa said;

“There's levels to this thing, a superlative coach of a European football club singing happy birthday to you, ay noh levels.”

@Batanavundla said:

“The born free captain.”

@Nikeets_M said:

“Happy birthday Gqwashu.”

@Radboiclub said:

“Kolision! Happy birthday King.”

@Fitfrankie said:

“Happy birthday and YNWA Bro.”

Kolisi speaks about turning 30

