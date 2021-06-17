Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates in the Portuguese national team started their EURO 2020 campaign on a winning note

Before their first match against Hungary on Tuesday, Ronaldo rejected Coca-Cola drinks at a press conference

The Juventus star's action of ignoring the beverage brand during the media briefing was believed by fans to be the reason for the company's loss, but that may not be the case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Portugal and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo rejected soft-drink brand Coca-Cola during a press conference before his country's opening game at the EURO 2020 competition. This happened on Tuesday when the Portuguese captain was speaking to the media about their preparations for the championship.

As he spoke to the press, Ronaldo spotted two bottles of Coca-Cola in front of him and immediately moved them away and chose a bottle of water.

Over the years, Ronaldo is known as a footballer who does not take sugary soft drinks and has never also been spotted with alcohol.

Ronaldo's stance on alcoholic drinks

Years back, he made it clear that he won't be taking alcohol because of the effect it had on his late father, who was an officer.

According to the report on GMS and Guardian UK, Ronaldo's decision to snub Coca-Cola at the press conference is said to have cost the company massive losses hours later.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

But in another development on dividendmax, Coca-Cola had their dividend day on 14 June and Ronaldo's action might not be the reason for their loss.

Meanwhile, the former Manchester United striker went on to score two goals for the reigning European champions in their first game at EURO 2020 as they kicked off their title defence on a winning note.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently rejected Coca-Cola in favour of water during a EURO press conference and people believe this has impacted the value of the brand. Source: UEFA

Source: UGC

Jurgen Klopp celebrates birthday with Kolisi

In other sports stories, Briefly News reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has sent a beautiful message to Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi for his birthday on Wednesday.

The German tactician was also born on 16 June and the duo has since exchanged messages on social media. Klopp posted a video on Instagram and tagged the Cell C Sharks superstar.

The Gqeberha-born later replied, sending a heartwarming response. The post has been liked by famous sports stars such as Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and 39 356 Instagram users by the time Briefly News wrote the story.

Klopp sang in a video message:

“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday Siya. My friend, 16 of June in which ever year, is one of the greatest days.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za