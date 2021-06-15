Cristiano Ronaldo is winning at life at the moment after breaking two records at the same time

He has scored the most goals, 11, in UEFA Euro competitions and he is the all-time highest goal scorer for Portugal with 106 goals

Ronaldo also happens to be the first player to appear in five Euro final tournaments and the first player to score at five consecutive Euro tournaments

Cristiano Ronaldo is a force of nature who has smashed a number of football records. He recently broke two records, with 11 goals in the UEFA Euro competitions and by becoming Portugals all-time highest scorer with 106 goals.

Ronaldo scored two goals in the match against Hungary in Budapest and in doing so broke two records simultaneously according to The Independent.

Cristiano Ronaldo has smashed records for both Portugal and the UEFA Euros.

Source: Twitter

That is not all that he has done. Ronaldo is also the only player to appear at five Euro tournaments and the first player to ever score at five consecutive euro tournaments.

Portugal vs Hungary

Portugal sounded defeated a stubborn Hungary 3-0 in Budapest. Two of the goals scored against Hungary came from Ronaldo's golden boot according to the Mirror.

Ronaldo beats Messi on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the highest-paid celebrity on Instagram beating the likes of Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Neymar and Ronaldinho.

The 34-year-old earned a staggering £38million on the social media platform last year which doubled that of his long time rival Messi.

A recent study shows that out of the major celebrities around paid to promote products on Instagram, Ronaldo has been the highest earner by far.

Lady celebrates Euro 2020 success

A lady, Oluwaseun Omodara, has gone online to celebrate her recent success. In a LinkedIn post on Monday, June 14, she said a volunteer application sent to be part of the UEFA EURO 2020 got accepted.

The application was sent in 2019 for a role in the ceremonies team. Omodara said the success was “absolutely worth waiting for".

I waited and won

Part of her team’s work is to prepare the stadium for every match in such a way that the right environment is created and fans have a memorable experience.

She stated that she loves the job. The Nigerian, therefore, thanked the organisation's committee who gave her the opportunity to serve.

Source: Briefly.co.za