Princess Amalia who will soon be the queen of the Netherlands has made her views on receiving an R26 million allowance very clear and has even turned it down

According to the daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima has said that she will not be accepting the gigantic amount of money because it makes her feel uncomfortable

The massive allowance is set to kick in for the princess once she turns 18 and would be given to her annually until she becomes the queen

Not many people can turn down an R26 million allowance but Princess Amalia, the future queen of the Netherlands just has. According to the young woman, she does not want the money because it makes her feel "uncomfortable."

A royal decision

Princess Amalia who is entitled to the hefty allowance has said that she finds the fact that taking the money while doing nothing for it makes her feel uncomfortable. She also said that other students her age are not having it easy, especially with the coronavirus pandemic.

In her words:

"I find it uncomfortable as long as I do not do anything for it in return, while other students have a much tougher time of it, particularly in this period of coronavirus," reads a letter she wrote that was published in a Dutch News site, NOS.

A plan to pay back the money

Young princess also went on to say that she fully intends to pay back the R5.6 million rand which she had already spent while studying. She also made it clear that she will only start using her royal allowance once she incurs high costs during her role as Princess of Orange, reports a YOU article.

