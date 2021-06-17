A journalist for the New York Post , Maureen Callahan has criticised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for denouncing royal life and yet still reaping the financial rewards of their titles

The reporter suggests the couple may be behaving hypocritically, using their ties to the monarchy to gain entry into more monied circles

Another prominent journo has even accused the pair of 'trading off' their royal titles to gain more lucrative deals with large streaming platforms

The Duchess of Sussex has been called out for her continual use of her royal title this despite numerous complaints about her life as a member of the royal household. A New York journalist has condemned the actress for constantly speaking badly of royal life while at the same time reaping all its rewards.

Meghan Markle has been called out for a few apparent contradictions. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

It seems many former fans of Meghan and Prince Harry are newly questioning the former royals' motives as they continue to reap the financial rewards of speaking ill about palace life.

Journalists publicly criticise Markle and Prince Harry

According to a previous article by Express UK, journalist Maureen Callahan believes that the pair have wrongly used their royal titles and status to secure lucrative job offers and contracts.

"And for two people who can’t shut up about how much they hate royal life, how it nearly drove a pregnant Meghan to kill herself, how 'trapped' Harry felt by it all ’til Meghan came along — well, they sure don’t want to let go of those titles or connections or any halo effect being royal might grant them in the Hollywood/Silicon Valley circles to which they aspire," she wrote.

The reporter has also questioned the naming of their latest bundle of joy, wondering why they might have named their daughter after the Queen of a monarchy they claim to loath so very much.

In a previous article by The Independent UK, another prominent journalist is reported to have accused Harry and Meghan of “trading off” on their royal titles in order to secure deals with streaming services such as Netflix, Apple TV and Spotify.

In more news about the royals, Briefly News previously reported that Thomas Markle, the maternal grandfather of the newest addition to the British royal family, has accused Oprah Winfrey of taking advantage of Prince Harry and Meghan.

Accusations

The retiree is convinced the TV legend 'played' the young couple, coaxing Prince Harry especially into saying things he would not have otherwise shared.

"Oprah Winfrey, I think, is playing Harry and Meghan. I think she is using them to build her network and build her new shows and I think she’s taken advantage of a very weakened man and has got him to say things that you just shouldn’t be saying on television. She will disagree of course, and she may even sue me, I don’t care. But the bottom line is she is working Harry."

Thomas Markle's relationship with Meghan

And Thomas admitted he feels "disappointed" by the fallout between him and his daughter, being cut off from his daughter Meghan for the past three years.

However, he's still hopeful that he will be able to see his grandchildren - Archie and Lilibet - one day and get a chance to hold them.

