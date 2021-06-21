Trevor Noah speaks on negative effect of Covid on his mental health

- Trevor Noah is an open book and he recently explained how his anxiety skyrocketed as a result of the global pandemic

- Speaking to a publication, Trevor explained that he was forced to stop working for some time and this took a toll on his daily routine, which he used to manage his anxiety

- Trevor admitted that he works too much and that slowing down because of Covid-19 made him realise a lot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Trevor Noah has come forward and admitted that he suffers from anxiety and that Covid-19 only made it worse. Mental health is so important and is something that should be discussed openly.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, Trevor explained how following a routine helped manage his anxiety, however, when the pandemic hit, that all went out the window.

Trevor admits that the pandemic spiked his anxiety

As reported by Timeslive, Trevor explained how Covid-19 spiked his anxiety and sent him into a bit of a depression.

“It was terrible. Are you kidding me? If anyone struggles with depression, if anyone’s working through anxiety, you can do a good job of managing that. You can manage how you eat, you can manage how you exercise, how you get fresh air, how you associate with people.

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has opened up about the effect of Covid-19 on his and others' mental health. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

"All these things contribute to your mental health. Having it all stripped away at once took a toll on society that I don’t think we’ve begun to understand.”

Trevor admits he is a workaholic and Covid-19 made him slow down

Having worked nonstop for a very long time, being forced to chill had Trevor feeling all kinds of panicky.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

“I’ve spent more than a decade working nonstop. Which is a badge of honour in America. In many other parts of the world, people would say, ‘You have a problem.’ I’ve missed weddings. I’ve missed birthdays. I’ve missed funerals. Then something like this happens and you go, ‘Man. I’ve missed a lot of life’.”

Trevor, like many others, was affected by the lockdowns. Even though it was a hard time, it gave Trevor the time to reflect on a lot of things he never even knew were a problem.

Trevor decides to put The Daily Shown on hold for a bit

Briefly News previously reported that Trevor Noah took to social media to announce that The Daily Show will be taking a little break.

The Mzansi-born comedian said the break is necessary for him and his crew to think of ways to recreate the show to fit the new normal.

The Daily Show posted a clip of Trevor informing the viewers of the show about their decision to take a short break. The video posted on social media had been viewed over 94 000 times at the time of publication.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za