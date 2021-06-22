Fans Discuss Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Cheating Saga: #Round3

- Khloe Kardashian got cheated on by her baby daddy Tristan Thompson again and it's the talk of the social media streets

- Both Khloe and Tristan have been trending ever since the news broke as fans have taken the matter to social media

- Some fans feel Khloe should not be surprised as a person is "once a cheater, always a cheater", while others feel that taking toxic exes back is the norm these days

Khloe Kardashian has kicked her baby daddy Tristan Thompson to the curb after new cheating rumours surfaced. Fans have had social media buzzing over the matter.

After hearing about the breakup, fans could not help but flock to social media to discuss what had just happened. Khloe and Tristan have been trending ever since the news dropped.

While peeps are heartbroken for Khloe, they can’t help but say, "I told you so." Most feel that Khloe was silly to have taken him back in the first place; this man appears to have some kind of hold over Khloe that has Tristan feeling like he can do whatever he wants.

Fans air their views on the Khloe and Tristan saga

“This is like the 3rd time, why is she still with him.”

“Can't believe this tweet is relevant until this day, smh.”

“At this point I need Tristan to tell me what kind of korobela he's using on Khloe hai lento works like a bomb now.”

Fans defend Khloe knowing most people take cheaters back

Some felt that people were being too hard on Khloe. We all know that taking cheaters back is the norm these days, give the gurl a break.

“Stop acting like y'all don't get back with ya toxic partners, leave Khloe alone.”

Khloe dumps Tristan after he was seen with 3 other women

Briefly News previously reported that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had decided to go their separate ways barely months after rekindling their romance.

The two celebrities declined to address the issue publicly. According to EOnline, the breakup came hours after unconfirmed reports indicated that the 30-year-old basketballer was spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

Eyewitnesses reported that the party was held at a mansion and was hosted by US rapper Drake.

