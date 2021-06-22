The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa and National Union of Mineworkers have shared their thoughts about the issues facing Eskom

Numsa and Num have asked the South African government to assist with the problems being faced at the embattled power utility to avoid it from going into business rescue

Num and Numsa's respective General Secretaries addressed a letter to the Deputy President to request a meeting to discuss the financial issues at Eskom

Eskom unions the National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and the National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa (Numsa) are pleading for the government to swiftly step in to stop Eskom from heading into Business Rescue as SAA did.

Num General Secretary, William Mabapa, and Numsa General Secretary, Irvin Jim, have addressed a letter to Deputy President David Mabuza, asking for a meeting to talk about the financial problems of the power utility.

The unions emphasise that they are afraid for the jobs of their members seeing as Eskom seems headed in the same direction as SAA went a few years ago.

Numsa and Num are pleading with the government to assist Eskom before it goes into business rescue like SAA. Image: Dean Hutton/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The unions affiliated with Eskom are afraid of crippling financial issues

According to SABC News, the unions and Eskom management are presently waiting for a date for arbitration of their wage dispute. The two unions say they fear that an arbitration ruling in their favour could financially cripple Eskom.

Eskom explains why there have been no power cuts recently

The embattled power utility has given insight into why there has been no loadshedding in the past eight days. According to EWN, Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha stated that the power utility has managed to return to service Koeberg's Unit 1 which generates 900 megawatts of electricity.

Deputy President David Mabuza does not want issues at Eskom to be racialised

Previously, Briefly News reported that although the hierarchical problems at the embattled power utility are well-documented, Mabuza said the politicising of them is futile. He was responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

In a direct response to a question from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on whether only black executives are suspended, pending the finalisation of investigations, Mabuza urged South Africans at large to desist from making all issues about race.

In view of Eskom's current plight, and having already been briefed on all claims, the deputy president vowed that he would get to the bottom of all corruption but reiterated there would be no focus on race.

Source: Briefly.co.za