Nathi Mthethwa Rejects Countless Objections to Name Changes in the Eastern Cape

The Minister of Art, Sports & Culture has gone ahead with the aggressive name changing in the Eastern Cape province despite protests from thousands of South Africans

Despite a petition signed by over 12k residents of Nelson Mandela Bay, the office of the minister claims there is insufficient evidence to substantiate the objections

Mzansi social media users had mixed reactions to the news with some social media users calling on South Africans to embrace the change

It seems residents of the Eastern Cape are very frustrated at the news of recent name changes in the province.

The Minister of Art & Culture, however, has rejected thousands of objections to the renaming of prominent locations in the Eastern Cape.

Nathi Mthethwa is not giving in to public disapproval of recent name changes in the Eastern Cape. Image: Getty

The changes were implemented on 23 February and saw many famous locations lose their former names. Port Elizabeth was renamed Gqeberga, Uitenhage became Kariega and King Williams Town became Qonce.

East London Airport was also renamed King Phalo Airport and Port Elizabeth Airport was renamed Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport

Thousands of objections to the name changes in the Eastern Cape

A statement on behalf of Mthethwa revealed that a 12 402 signature-strong petition by residents of Nelson Mandela Bay was sent to the executive mayor's office. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture also received 690 emailed objections.

However, the office of the minister has shared that none of these apparent objections warranted review and all opposition has thus been ignored.

Mzansi shares their mixed reactions to the name changes

While some social media users have continued the call for an objection to the name changes, others have encouraged their fellow South Africans to embrace our new democracy by dismantling tropes that remind us of our troubled past.

Check out some of the comments below:

@mncedisi_mandla said:

"Why are people so hurt that the town is called Gqeberha, is it because it sounds too African? You should wake up to reality, any form of colonialism must be dismantled."

@LukheleSporo said:

"Once Port Elizabeth, ALWAYS Port Elizabeth!!! LONG LIVE PORT ELIZABETH LONG LIVE!!!"

@Mackeymac123 said:

"The city where I grew up will always be Port Elizabeth to me. Fuck Nathi Mthetwa. #VoetsekANC"

@MvieMvie5 said:

"Port Elizabeth was named by Sir Rufane Donkin, the acting governor of the Cape Colony, for his deceased wife, Lady Elizabeth. Relax, just practice the name Gqeberha we are in South Africa and Africa."

@MindMoneyFit1 said:

"hahaha loving this, other race catching feelings. Just practice, practice, practice. Like it or not it's now Gqeberha. Come now say it slowly with me, Gqe..be..rha. Good boy."

@MissD31283 said:

"Remember, you grew up in apartheid."

Hulisani Ravele frustrated with Minister Nathi Mthethwa

In more news about the minister, Briefly News previously reported that media personality Hulisani Ravele has called the Minister of Arts and Culture out for allegedly being the minister of condolences and congratulations.

The radio host took to social media and dragged Mthethwa after a tweep shared that veteran SA actress Leleti Khumalo doesn't get paid royalties when the movie Sarafina airs on Youth Day, 16 June.

The tweep @TVwithThinus shared that US actress Whoopi Goldberg gets paid every time the legendary movie airs during the historic holiday.

Hulisani Ravele took to Twitter and slammed the minister for not fighting for the rights of Mzansi artists. She suggested that Mthethwa only avails himself when an artist needs to be congratulated or when someone in the arts industry has passed away. The TV presenter wrote:

"Hi @NathiMthethwaSA, here are things you should be at the forefront of fighting for and resolving in the Arts, not your favourite sport of Condolences and Congratulations."

Other tweeps took to Huli's comment section to share their thoughts on her post. Check out their comments below:

@Llekamania_ said:

"You chose to speak the language of facts!"

@NolueLove wrote:

"Watch him blue tick the truth. He won't engage you."

@MoemiseTiisetso commented:

"Motse wena @HulisaniRavele it’s about time we voted out these useless old people. Such departments should be headed by people like wena, people who have been in the industry for so long and passionate about it."

