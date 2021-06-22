Kubayi Ngubane Considering Allowing People 40 and Over to Register for Vaccine

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane has stated that the SA government is considering opening the registration portal for those 40 years old and above

Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, acting Health Minister, said recently that the government is planning to open the registration portal for the Covid-19 vaccine to people who are 40 years and older.

Kubayi-Ngubane stated that numerous requests from scores of people had made their way to her for the vaccinations due to the rapidly increasing number of Covid-19 infections within South Africa.

The Acting Health Minister stated that the government was going through said requests and that any changes will be announced by the end of this week.

Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane is considering allowing people 40 years old and above to register for the Covid-19 vaccine. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Speaking with 702FM, Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed that she had received a request asking the government to consider allowing people that are 40 years old and over to receive the vaccine due to the fact that they are active and move around. She added that they were looking into it.

TimesLIVE reported that the Acting Health Minister said that the country's economy would be saved if the registration portal were to be opened to this age group.

Covid-19 cases are rapidly increasing within SA and so are deaths

Previously, Briefly News reported that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said more than 9 500 people are being treated in SA's hospitals for Covid-19 related complications.

South Africa is currently experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 with infections on a rise. There has been a recorded 9 160 new Covid-19 cases identified in South Africa on Sunday. There also 341 new hospital admissions and 93 Covid-19-related deaths, according to TimesLive.

That brings the total number of infections to date to 1 832 479. The total number of deaths in the country are now 58 795 and 9 503 people being treated in the country's hospitals.

