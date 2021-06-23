Anele Mdoda Reflects on Her Gruelling Time on 'Strictly Come Dancing'

- Anele Mdoda took to social media with a PR picture from 14 years ago that serves as a reminder of a defining moment in her career

- Sharing her Strictly Come Dancing PR snap, Anele explained how she believes this was one moment in her career that groomed her for the hectic pace of the entertainment industry

- Fans were taken aback by Anele’s post as it brought back a lot of memories for them, which they shared with Anele

Anele Mdoda took to social media with a little throwback PR picture that reminded her of how far she has come.

Sharing her PR picture for Strictly Come Dancing, which was taken 14 years ago, Anele reflected on how this gig was the one that prepared her for the gruelling entertainment industry like no other.

14 Years later and Anele can now bat off rejection like a pro and smash the long hours without feeling like her world is crumbling. Defining moments like these stick with us forever.

Anele reflects on her Strictly Come Dancing experience

“14 years ago. My PR pictures for Strictly Come Dancing, the most gruelling time of my life. I actually think it was preparing me for long hours and rejection. I have since mastered the art of managing both. I made the semi-finals and lost to the incomparable Rob van Vuuren.”

Anele Mdoda was on 'Strictly Come Dancing' 14 years ago and it was an experience that helped prepare her for the entertainment industry hustle and bustle.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Anele’s post and take a walk down memory lane

“I remember this era. I loved watching 'Strictly Come Dancing'. Is this how you became friends with Trevor? If I remember correctly, he was in the show too.”

“You and Brandon made the pots.”

“Congratulations, I say... YOU DID IT anyway! Semi-finals - big achievement.”

“Your light Boo is surely from the source. We are here for all of it...”

Source: Briefly.co.za