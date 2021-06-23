Katlego Maboe: Disgraced Celeb in Trouble Once Again as More Women Speak Out

Disgraced media personality, Katlego Maboe, is topping trending lists for the wrong reasons yet again

Three women have allegedly come out to accuse the former TV presenter of sexual assault, according to anti GBV group, Women For Change

The allegations have left social media users weighing in on the star’s alleged sexually deviant behaviour

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Katlego Maboe is once again a trending topic online after it was reported that more women have allegedly accused him of sexual assault. Anti-gender-based violence group Women For Change, shared that three women have allegedly opened cases against the disgraced TV personality.

Katlego Maboe is in hot water once again after new allegations surfaced. Image: @katlegomaboe

Source: Instagram

They posted:

“Katlego Maboe's ex girlfriend Monique had obtained a protection order against him which he allegedly breached. It's alleged that three women have opened a case of sexual assault against Katlego.”

The group, speaking through their social media account, continued:

“Let’s keep men accountable for their actions. #believeher”

The post elicited strong reactions from social media users as they weighed in on this new information.

@yourboy_tk said:

“I guess he didn’t just “cheat” then.”

@socceratis said:

“This guy is a criminal.”

@franklygautier said:

“Lol all those men who were defending him, where are you?”

@calibridaniels said:

“Hectic, I retract everything I've ever said attempting to not make him the bad person.”

@xsaintphoenix said:

“LOLLLLL wasn’t this country rallying behind this man? Very on brand for South Africa.”

It is important to note that these allegations are yet to be confirmed by the women or Maboe. Katlego Maboe trended less than a year ago after he admitted to cheating on his wife on video.

Katlego Maboe trends after wife drops cheating confession

Briefly News reported that Katlego Maboe trended on social media after his wife Monique Muller shared a video exposing that he had cheated on her and given her a STD (sexually transmitted disease).

Monique found out that Katlego was cheating when she was diagnosed with a STD that is degrading the tissue of her womb.

Knowing that she had not been with anyone but Katlego, Monique knew her husband had been unfaithful. Confronting him with the news, Monique filmed the whole conversation and ousted Katlego on social media.

Monique made Katlego say the woman’s name, Nikita Murray, in the video and it was revealed that the woman he cheated on Monique with is also married.

The clip was extremely personal and emotional and some felt that Monique was out of line posting it on social media; however, others felt she did the right thing.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za