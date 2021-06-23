Exclusive: Meet Nombulelo Dassie, the Portrait Artist Making Waves Online

A captivating South African charcoal artist, Nombulelo Dassie has shared her journey through the art world in an exclusive interview with Briefly News

The young talent spilt the beans on her upbringing, art influences, and some of the hardships she's had to face as a young creative

Nombulelo has also shared some very heartfelt advice for any young creatives hoping to get into the craft

Talented visual artist Nombulelo Dassie is certainly making a name for herself on the social media circuits. Speaking exclusively with Briefly News the fine arts graduate opened up about her journey, challenges, and the dreams she has for her beautiful art.

Our intimate Q&A started saw the artist sharing her many experiences in the art world as well as a few hardships the young beauty has faced. Check out the interesting interview Briefly News has complied below:

Tell us a little bit more about yourself. What was growing up like?

"I was born and raised in a small place called Potchefstroom in the North West province. My family and I relocated to live in the Western Cape George. There's where my love for art emerged. I took Visual arts as a subject in Grade 10,not knowing that it will be my life long art career. After I matriculated, I went to pursue Fine Arts even further at Nelson Mandela University. "

Your art influences?

The artist went on to share what some of her major influences were. Although a sculptor by nature, the talented queen shared that she has really grown to appreciate the portrait work of Lionel Smit:

"I am mostly inspired by every day life. The artist I draw inspiration from is Lionel Smit who's work is absolutely beautiful. He mostly work in massive scales. He is also known for his contemporary Portraiture."

Lelo shares her deep fascination with the human face

The portrait artist, who's well-known online for sharing incredible images of local celebrities, went on to share why she chooses to draw so many portraits. Lelo, as she's affectionately known, is fascinated by the human face.

"I've always been fascinated about the human face. I took it upon myself to challenge as well as to study the human face as it contains so many expressions and emotions. Each face to me tells a very interesting tale regardless of the background. When I draw faces I tend to make a connection with what I'm drawing, in hopes that the artwork connects with the viewer."

Your biggest hardship?

Things got a little real as the artist opened up about her struggles to pursue the arts. Like many creative individuals, the young woman initially experienced a lot of rejection from her family and friends:

"I think my greatest hardship on this art journey was not having a supportive system from family and friends which made it even hard for me to believe in myself"

Your biggest dream?

Today, however, Lelo is keeping her head up high and definitely not letting any negativity get in the way of her future plans. She even has dreams of opening up her own studio, as she shared:

"My biggest dream is to have a big and a more spacious studio in Cape Town or Johannesburg. I would also like to have my first solo exhibition one day," she shared.

To get ahold of the incredible artist, check out her social media details below:

Twitter: @lelo_artist

Instagram: @nombulelo_artist

Facebook page: Lelo Dassie fine art

