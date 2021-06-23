The South African digital community is in love with a black and white portrait of DJ Black Coffee which is circulating online

Shared by @MthoMthethwaART, the artist's stunning picture resembles the famous musician, Black Coffee

Many have praised the young crafter who is still looking to make a name for himself and some have jokingly argued that he should teach the well-known Rasta

An artist who has drawn South African famous DJ Black Coffee is receiving all the applause on social media. @MthoMthethwaART says he cannot afford to spoil and mess up with one of Mzansi’s finest musicians and displayed an amazing black and white piece of art.

Many social media followers are in love with the art piece and have jokingly advised him to offer a few lessons to the controversial, Rasta the Artist.

The South African Twitter community is impressed with a young artist who has drawn Black Coffee. Image: @MthokoMthethwaART/Twitter

The post reads:

“Awdlali ngendod'emnyama.”

@i4cu8 said:

“Pls show Rasta what art is fam.”

@Kari0944 said:

“Great work... All of the best.”

@SK4lyf2 said:

“I always wonder what came to his mind when he made that song.”

@Chineaskinehr1 said:

“Knowing how blunt Groetman can be, I thought he would demand to know who gave you permission to draw him.”

@Mthokomvelase said:

“Uyadweba lomuntu odwebe lensizwa.”

@Ligomeka_Moses said:

“Good art.”

@Tshabalalam45 said:

“How much do you charge for your art?”

@Thabo2926 said:

“@RastaArtist this is how it's done.”

@SDZat said:

“God Bless your hands ntwana yam.”

Mzansi can’t deal with Rasta’s painting of DJ Shimza

In stories related to the craft, Briefly News reported that local Artist Rasta is at it again, this time painting one very questionable portrait of popular local DJ Shimza.

The artist is definitely not known for his ability to create the likeness of his famous subjects so it's no surprise his latest work raised more than just a few eyebrows.

The hilarious rendition of Shimza left Mzansi with more questions than answers, but the DJ seems satisfied with the work even laughing and shaking hands with Rasta upon receiving the painting.

@Givii12 said: ''Whose grandma is this?"

