Vin Diesel has explained what caused his feud with co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson when they worked together for the first time on the set of Fast Five

Diesel said that he is a tough producer who makes sure he gets the right performances from his cast and sometimes gives them a lot of tough love

The two Hollywood heavyweights sorted out their differences and worked together on the franchise's sixth, seventh and eighth films

Fast & Furious franchise actor and producer Vin Diesel has explained his feud with co-star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. The popular Hollywood actors have worked together in the franchise since 2011.

They first worked on the set of the movie during the filming of Fast Five. Diesel played the character of Dominic Toretto while The Rock portrayed the role of Luke Hobbs.

Fox News reports that The Rock even went as far as calling out an actor from the franchise he didn't name on social media. Many fans assumed that he was talking about Diesel, according to the publication.

Diesel told Men's Health that he thinks their difference of opinion originated because Diesel was a tough producer. Diesel further said that he would do anything in order to get excellent performances in "anything I'm producing".

"I could give a lot of tough love."

Diesel and The Rock eventually squashed their beef and worked together again on the franchise's sixth, seventh and eighth films. Tweeps took to TMZ's comment section on Twitter and shared their thoughts on the two superstars' feud.

@tiredmom23 wrote:

"Vin Diesel is a tool with an over-inflated ego and is jealous of Dwayne Johnson, there ya go, feud explained."

@suplex1985 commented:

"Vin's only career is the F&F franchise. They’re both free-falling."

@TheNubianQueen5 added:

"Yawn, all day with this. I’m sure their egos are the problem."

